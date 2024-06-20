Camel science: the experience of various countries in the field of camel breeding discussed in Ashgabat

A seminar on camel breeding was held in Ashgabat with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

Co-organized by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Subregional Office, the event served as part of the UN’s International Year of Camelids. Researchers from Germany, Türkiye, Mongolia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries participated virtually.

Dr. Ilse Koehler-Rollefson, a German expert in animal husbandry, ethnoveterinary medicine, and artiodactyls, highlighted India’s unique camel culture. There, camels thrive on plants of little interest to other animals and produce milk with reputed health benefits.

Dr. Abolfazl Sherifyan of Iran discussed the country’s diverse camel practices. Various ethnic groups utilize both stall feeding and traditional pasture grazing, exemplified by the Iranian Turkmens of “Turkmensähra.” This region, known for its 5,200 grazing camels. Interestingly, milk derivatives and carbonated beverages made from pen-raised versus free-grazing camels show differences, reflecting not just feeding style but also traditions of forage preparation.

Shinar Akhmetsadykova, Head of the Department of Animal Husbandry at the Institute of Livestock and Feed Production of Kazakhstan, revealed their camel industry. She said that up to 2,000 camels of local breeding are single–humped dromedaries of the Arvan breed with exceptional dairy characteristics, there are double-humped bactrians, as well as hybrids in three generations. They produce national shubat drinks, camel cheese, desserts, and beverages. Their research focuses on local camel genetics, dairy farm setup, breeding area conditions, and have established a database and export documentation.

Dr. Atakan Koch, a professor of animal science at Adnan Menderes University, discussed Turkey’s unique camel culture. Their small herd of 1,100 primarily serves cultural and sporting events, reflecting their nomadic Turkic heritage.

Batbaatar Bayarmagnai from the Secretariat of Dairy Asia (Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia) described their fascinating camel situation. Similar to horses, Mongolia’s double-humped Bactrians live in a mix of nomadic breeding and wild habitats, with populations fluctuating based on camel meat demand. The world association of bactrian holders is being created in Ulaanbaatar. He told that animals grown in harsh climates have unique genetics and ability to produce abundant milk even in -40°C weather. There are two sports in Mongolia – exotic camel polo, as well as racing, which are included in the Guinness Book of Records.

Ruzinbai Tugranbayev, a specialist in the field of animal husbandry from Uzbekistan, presented a scheme of dependence of the feed capacity of pastures, the composition of plant diversity and live weight gain, and the health status of young animals.

Turkmen experts also presented at the seminar. Kurban Saparov, a candidate in agricultural sciences, emphasized the need to develop the Arvan camel breed. He proposed scientifically selecting the five identified genetic lines best adapted to the natural climate and pastures of the Karakum Desert.

Ilmyrat Meredov, an animal husbandry specialist, addressed camel care in the field. He highlighted the importance of Karakum plants as the primary food source. However, winter supplementation is crucial. From August to late autumn, they collect herbaceous plants, coarse-stemmed forage, and even camel thorn, a plentiful resource in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan also showcased its advancements in camel health. Dr. Chary Arazov, head of the animal epizootology lab at the Scientific and Production Center of the S.A. Niyazov Turkmen Agricultural University, reported the development of domestic veterinary vaccines and antigens specifically for preventing camel brucellosis. These vaccines and a universal antigen, incorporating both classic and local strains, are now produced domestically in sufficient quantities. Additionally, six more veterinary drugs are under development.

Shokhrat Byashimov, head of the bacteriology department at the State Veterinary Service’s Central Veterinary Laboratory, addressed camel vaccination practices. He explained that vaccinations primarily target areas with a history of specific diseases, typically within cultivated zones. The harsh desert environment of the Karakum, however, acts as a natural barrier, eliminating the need for routine vaccinations in that region.///nCa, 20 June 2024