Turkmen Specialists Build New Dredger: A Step Towards Import Substitution and River Transport Development

The open joint-stock company Derýaýollary (River Ways) is nearing completion on the ÇIZ–O1M dredger, according to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

This marks the second project undertaken by Turkmen specialists. Ten years ago, the LS-7 dredger was launched on the Amu Darya. Currently, it helps to clean silt from the irrigation system bottoms in Lebap province.

With a capacity of extracting 120 cubic meters of soil per hour, the LS-7 has served its purpose. The new ÇIZ–O1M has a design capacity of 250 cubic meters per hour, significantly improving efficiency.

Developing domestic dredger production reduces reliance on imports. The constant cleaning and dredging needs of existing irrigation systems necessitate a steady supply of these vessels.

Derýaýollary’s activities extend beyond dredger-building. The company also organizes pontoon crossings across the Amu Darya.

For many years, they facilitated crossings near Turkmenabat and Kerki, expediting the movement of trucks and cars along domestic and international routes. The construction of new automobile bridges connecting these cities to the right bank rendered the pontoon crossings unnecessary.

As a result, the pontoons previously stationed near Turkmenabat were relocated upstream, significantly streamlining the transportation of goods and passengers to and from the right bank. Nowadays, this pontoon crossing sees an average daily traffic of eighty trucks and five hundred cars. Compared to the same period last year, the number of vehicles transported between January and May of 2024 has risen by more than 18%.

Derýaýollary has its own construction division. Currently, the company is undertaking the construction of two four-story apartment buildings, each for 32 apartments. ///nCa, 19 June 2024