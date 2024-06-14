During the TESC 2024 in Ashgabat, Ms. Irina Luryeva from the Scientific-Research Institute of Natural Gas of the State Concern Turkmengaz of Turkmenistan gave a presentation on ‘Technologies for developing gas fields with low hydrogen sulfide content and usage of carbon dioxide.’

It was technical in nature but we are producing its reformatted version because it highlights the concerns of Turkmenistan for the ecology and environment.

Disposal of Hydrogen Sulphide and Carbon dioxide

After obtaining sulphur from hydrogen sulphide, it will have to be stored in special protected areas.

Carbon dioxide is used very little and is practically burned

Directions for scientific development:

Find directions and methods for large-scale sulphur and carbon dioxide

Implement technology for liquefying hydrogen sulphide and injecting carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulphide into an underground reservoir

Reservoir neutralization of hydrogen sulfide

Description

When filtering hydrogen sulfide-containing gas in a chemically active porous medium, hydrogen sulfide is neutralized and natural gas is purified

The reservoir in which hydrogen sulfide-containing gas is filtered is pre-treated with an artificial physical-chemical absorber (PCA)

Solutions of sodium carbonate, calcium or sodium hydroxides can be used as artificial absorbers

Advantages

The required volume and concentration of PCA can be adjusted

It is possible to achieve complete formation neutralization of hydrogen sulfide even in the absence of natural absorbers

In the presence of natural absorbers, the effect is enhanced

The treatment can be repeated periodically to neutralize the entire volume of hydrogen sulphide

/// nCa, 14 June 2024