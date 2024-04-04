Ashgabat and Tokyo deepen ties: Ambassador extends Invitation to Japanese Prime Minister to visit Turkmenistan

On April 1, 2024, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan A.Bayramov participated in a festive iftar dinner in Tokyo hosted by Prime Minister of Japan F.Kishida gathering heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Japan in the holy month of Ramadan for all Muslims around the world, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Japan reports.

In the framework of the event, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan engaged in discussions with the Prime Minister of Japan, conveying warm regards from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and extending a cordial invitation for F.Kishida to visit Turkmenistan at a time convenient for the Japanese side.

Currently, Turkmenistan and Japan are actively developing bilateral relations, which is evident by the visits of high-level delegations of Turkmenistan to Japan between January and March 2024, in particular, delegations headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov, Chairperson of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova and Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan B.Gochmollayev.

As a result of these visits, the Turkmen delegations engaged in productive meetings with high-ranking representatives from public and private sectors in Japan. In the first quarter of 2024 alone, a total of 8 intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements were signed, aiming to further strengthen Turkmen-Japanese relations across political and diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

Additionally, during the inaugural business forum held in Tokyo on March 27, 2024, with the participation of small and medium-sized enterprises from Turkmenistan and Japan, the project of the Turkmen pavilion planned to be opened in April 2025 at the upcoming Expo-2025 in Osaka was unveiled. The Japanese side highly appreciated the fact that Turkmenistan became the first country to kickstart the construction of its national pavilion at this international exhibition. ///nCa, 4 April 2024