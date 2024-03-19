UNDP concludes a series of workshops on climate change adaptation for decision-makers from Ashgabat and Dashoguz velayat

Ashgabat, March 13-15, 2024 – Within the framework of the project “Developing a National Adaptation Planning Process in Turkmenistan”, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the financial support of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in cooperation with the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, the final workshop of a series of events on adaptation to climate change was concluded. The workshop was held from March 13 to 15, 2024 in Ashgabat.

Over the course of a series of six workshops, experts and participants discussed a wide range of issues related to climate change, including international legal frameworks, adaptation mechanisms, risk assessment tools and planning strategies for the short, medium, and long-term perspectives.

During the workshops, participants had the opportunity not only to familiarize themselves with presentation materials, but also to visit water and agricultural facilities in Ashgabat and Ahal velayat to gain insights from practical examples of climate change adaptation. Specifically, as part of the final workshop focusing on “Adaptation to climate change in water management and agriculture of Turkmenistan,” a visit to the greenhouse facility in the village of Ovadandepe in the Ak Bugday etrap of the Ahal velayat was organized.

Climate change is a global threat that requires coordinated action in all sectors of the economy, especially in such critically important areas for Turkmenistan as water resources management and agriculture. The workshop series aims to raise awareness and equip decision-makers with the tools to effectively adapt to climate challenges and mitigate associated risks.

The workshops stimulated cross-sectoral collaboration and knowledge exchange among participants, laying the groundwork for an integrated approach to national adaptation planning. Special attention was given to the need to adapt to climate change not only in the water and agricultural sectors, but also in other vital aspects of public life, including healthcare and education.

Participants from key ministries and agencies of Turkmenistan, local governments, civil society, as well as experts and representatives from international organizations and donor agencies actively participated in workshops on climate change issues in Turkmenistan.

Dr. Natalia Yakusheva Yarlebring, an international expert and moderator of the workshops, noted the following: "This workshop series brought together key stakeholders from various sectors to address the challenges of climate change adaptation. This facilitated the exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as laid the foundation for an ongoing dialogue, which is crucial for shaping concrete strategies for collaborative action. It is difficult to overestimate the value of such dialogues, because only through cooperation and an integrated approach can we enhance the effectiveness of adaptation measures and reduce the risks associated with climate change in Turkmenistan."