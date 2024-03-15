European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Ready to Bolster Turkmenistan’s Economic Diversification

Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Vice President Mark Bowman on 14 March 2024.

Discussions centered on strengthening Turkmenistan’s investment climate through collaboration. They explored international cooperation opportunities and implementing new joint projects using cutting-edge technologies.

The focus areas aligned with the EBRD’s Country Strategy for Turkmenistan (2019-2024), including transport, logistics, information technology, renewable energy, and support for national export-oriented companies.

Vice President Bowman highlighted the successful cooperation in private sector development, financial institution strengthening, and regional transport improvement. He emphasized the EBRD’s continued commitment to attracting foreign direct investment, which will support Turkmenistan’s economic diversification efforts.///nCa, 15 March 2024