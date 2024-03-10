Turkmenistan President Orders High-Level Preparations for OTS Council of Elders Meeting

Turkmenistan’s President, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, has signed a resolution ordering for high organization of the upcoming 15th meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Elders. The meeting will be held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from 11 to 13 March 2024.

This resolution underscores Turkmenistan’s commitment to “further develop and comprehensively strengthen multifaceted relations and constructive cooperation” with the OTS and its member states. The emphasis is on fostering good neighborliness and mutual understanding.

The Council of Elders is an advisory body and consists of the elders of the OTS member countries, appointed from among prominent public figures (former prime ministers, ministers, deputies, ambassadors). The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov became a member of the Council in April 2022. ///nCa, 10 March 2024