Armenia is ready to open a Trading House of Turkmenistan

On 29 January 2024, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Armenia Muhametgeldi Ayazov met with the Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Armenia Karen Ivanov.

During the meeting, issues of increasing the trade and economic potential of the two countries and increasing trade turnover were discussed, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Armenia reports.

The Armenian businessman expressed readiness to open a trading house of Turkmenistan in Armenia. During the meeting, it was noted that interest in “Made in Turkmenistan” industrial products is growing in the Armenian market, and readiness was expressed to increase the range of trade turnover between the two countries.

Ivanov also said that the delegation of the Armenian Chamber of Commerce and Industry plans to participate in the International Exhibition of Modern Food Technologies “Agro-Pak Turkmenistan” and “Turkmen Food”, to be held in May 2024 in Ashgabat.

In turn, Ambassador Ayazov assured that the Turkmen side will provide full support for the upcoming visit.

During the conversation, the sides also touched upon issues of transport infrastructure and the establishment of new logistics links. ///nCa, 30 January 2024

 

 

 

