UNWTO General Assembly to be held in Uzbekistan for the first time in history

The 25th Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is scheduled for October 16-20 this year in Samarkand. For the first time in history, Uzbekistan will host this important biennial gathering of member states and affiliate members of UNWTO.

The event will bring together heads of government agencies, representatives of the tourism industry, and international business corporations engaged in the sector from around 159 countries.

Heads of travel agencies from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, Albania, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Côte d’Ivoire, Guatemala, Haiti, Indonesia, Monaco, Niger, Panama, Portugal, Sierra Leone, Ukraine, Uruguay and Yemen are expected to attend in Samarkand.

Uzbekistan has been admitted as a member of the Committee on Credentials of the UNWTO Executive Council for 2023-2027. This means that Uzbekistan can monitor compliance with the important decisions and documents adopted by the UNWTO Executive Council.

Holding the General Assembly in Uzbekistan has the potential to open up new opportunities for raising the status of Uzbekistan in the international arena, and the country has expressed it is hoping to expand relations with international organisations and to promote its cultural and tourism potential.

The issues of international cooperation in the field of tourism will be discussed at panel sessions. Several other large-scale conferences will take place within the framework of the sessions of the 25th General Assembly.

The Investment Forum will present the facilities, regions, and projects with high investment potential in all regions of Uzbekistan to major foreign investors.

The forum brings together global stakeholders, industry leaders and investors to explore opportunities in tourism and aims to demonstrate the favourable investment environment in Uzbekistan.

During the main sessions of the Investment Forum, Uzbekistan’s primary objective is to foster a favourable global perception of Uzbekistan’s investment landscape. The country hopes to attract the interest of major foreign investors in committing resources to the country. Uzbekistan’s vision is focused on sustainable development, underpinned by business agreements and strategic partnerships. The country is also focused on preserving its cultural heritage and natural assets, seeking investments that not only fuel Uzbekistan’s economic growth but also align with its commitment to safeguarding its rich heritage and natural resources.

The Education Forum, which is expected to take place within the General Assembly, strived to demonstrate the importance of investing in tourism education today, as well as improving skills and creating inclusive opportunities for all.

The event will showcase the latest developments in each field. These include complementary initiatives developed by UNWTO in tandem with leading academic partners in secondary, higher and management education. They also involve a set of innovative educational tools and the teaching of new disciplines in the field of international sustainable tourism. The Education Forum’s integrated programme aims to inspire and mobilise stakeholders, policymakers, professors and industry leaders to bring about collective action.

During the event, UNWTO will also announce the Best Tourism Villages of the Year. Tourism villages from around the world will be selected that have a developed tourism sector that ensures development and prosperity in the area. The aim is to ensure the economic, social and environmental stability of the region while preserving the traditional lifestyle and values of the people in it. A number of villages in Uzbekistan are participating in this competition.

The goal of holding the 25th Session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in the ancient city of Samarkand is to acquaint the world with the cultural, tourism, investment and intellectual potential of Uzbekistan. A further aim is to further strengthen international ties with the world community in the fields of trade, economy, tourism and culture. ///nCa, 5 October 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan)

#UNWTO, #Samarkand, #Uzbekistan