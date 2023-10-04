Almaty hosted 29th Meeting of the Coordination Committee for the Operation of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan–Kazakhstan–China gas pipeline

The 29th Meeting of the Coordination Committee for the Operation of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from 19 to 21 September 2023, the press service of QazaqGaz, the main gas company of the Republic of Kazakhstan, reports.

The meeting was hosted by Asian Gas Pipeline LLP, a joint venture of JSC NC QazaqGaz (RK) and Trans-Asia Gas Pipeline Company Limited (PRC). The Coordination Committee meeting proved to be an effective platform for improving coordination and successful implementation of common tasks and projects.

The participants of the meeting highly appreciated the results of cooperation on the joint construction and operation of the gas pipeline and expressed their intention to strengthen the partnership. The gas pipeline has become a trans-Asian gas artery and plays an important role in ensuring the energy security of all partner countries.

“The construction of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline is of great importance for our countries. The gas pipeline has been successfully operating for more than 15 years, developing closer cooperation between the four countries through whose territory it runs. In turn, QazaqGaz intends to further strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries in the field of geological exploration, production, transportation, sale and construction of gas pipelines,” Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz, stressed, speaking at the meeting.

To date, the project is of particular importance in the socio-economic development of all participating countries.

Called a new energy silk road, the Turkmenistan – Uzbekistan – Kazakhstan – China gas pipeline is a strategically important energy channel connecting Central Asia and China. It serves as a model of mutually beneficial economic cooperation between countries; its stable operation is of great importance for ensuring countries’ energy security and promoting the transition to environmentally friendly “green” development.

The meeting of the Coordination Committee for the Operation of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China Gas Pipeline is an important platform on which the production operation of the pipeline is discussed, gas supply and transportation plans are determined and approved, and plans for the repair and maintenance of pipelines are made. Today, the project is significant in the socio-economic development of all participating countries.

The Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline is almost 2 000 km long. It has capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Now on the agenda of the Central Asian countries and China is the construction of the fourth line D, which will increase the gas supplies by 25 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The fourth line, unlike the first three, will pass through Kyrgyzstan instead of Kazakhstan. ///nCa, 4 October 2023

