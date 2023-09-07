USAID-Hosted Meeting Focuses on Improving Water Resources Management in Turkmenistan

This week, the USAID Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity hosted the 5th National Intersectoral Committee (NIC) meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

According to USAID, representatives from national water-energy-food and environment-related ministries and agencies took part along with other water management organizations and research institutions.

At the meeting, USAID presented the results of its work in Turkmenistan over the past year, including:

the educational materials developed for water-related university courses,

afforestation work along canal banks in the Dashoguz region,

preliminary findings of forecast modeling work for the Amu Darya River Basin, among others.

All these activities will assist the Turkmen government to improve its water use and management, through a combination of capacity building and low-cost technical interventions.

As part of USAID WAVE Activity, NICs have been created in all countries of Central Asia to bring together national water specialists from various water-related sectors to set priorities and targets for each country.

NIC meetings provide opportunity for important dialogue for improved water use and conservation. With vehicles such as NICs, USAID will continue support to Turkmenistan for better water management and strengthened climate resilience.

The goal of the USAID Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment activity is to strengthen regional capacity to manage shared water resources and mitigate environmental risks in the Syr Darya and Amu Darya River basins. The project with a budget of $21.5 million is implemented from October 2020 to September 2025. ///nCa, 7 September 2023 [photo credit – USAID]

