News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » USAID-Hosted Meeting Focuses on Improving Water Resources Management in Turkmenistan

USAID-Hosted Meeting Focuses on Improving Water Resources Management in Turkmenistan

By

This week, the USAID Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity hosted the 5th National Intersectoral Committee (NIC) meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

According to USAID, representatives from national water-energy-food and environment-related ministries and agencies took part along with other water management organizations and research institutions.

At the meeting, USAID presented the results of its work in Turkmenistan over the past year, including:

  • the educational materials developed for water-related university courses,
  • afforestation work along canal banks in the Dashoguz region,
  • preliminary findings of forecast modeling work for the Amu Darya River Basin, among others.

All these activities will assist the Turkmen government to improve its water use and management, through a combination of capacity building and low-cost technical interventions.

As part of USAID WAVE Activity, NICs have been created in all countries of Central Asia to bring together national water specialists from various water-related sectors to set priorities and targets for each country.

NIC meetings provide opportunity for important dialogue for improved water use and conservation. With vehicles such as NICs, USAID will continue support to Turkmenistan for better water management and strengthened climate resilience.

The goal of the USAID Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment activity is to strengthen regional capacity to manage shared water resources and mitigate environmental risks in the Syr Darya and Amu Darya River basins. The project with a budget of $21.5 million is implemented from October 2020 to September 2025.  ///nCa, 7 September 2023 [photo credit – USAID]

 

 

#USAID, #Turkmenistan, #water_resources, #USAID-WAVE

 

Related posts:

  1. Water Resources Management Center to open in Turkmenistan on the Amu Darya
  2. USAID Workshop Familiarizes Turkmenistan Government Officials with Latest Innovations in Natural Resource Forecast Modeling
  3. USAID launches new water program for Central Asia
  4. EU and USAID organized a simulation game for water specialists of Turkmenistan
  5. USAID launches new Central Asian program targeted at improving regional power sector
  6. UNDP enhances the capacity of decision-makers in Turkmenistan on water resources planning under changing climate
  7. State Committee for Water Management of Turkmenistan elected to the membership of the World Water Council
  8. International Conference on Financial and Investment Support of Water Resources Rational Use Measures Concludes Successfully in Turkmenistan
  9. Regional cooperation on shared water resources in Central Asia
  10. Turkmenistan’s water sector will receive new equipment
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan