İstanbul’s stunning museums which should be on your bucket list

İstanbul, Türkiye’s bustling metropolis, offers visitors a multi-layered travel experience with its historical landmarks, vibrant social life, museums, art and culture events, and one-of-a-kind gastronomy experiences. İstanbul’s rich heritage makes it an iconic stop for visitors, and the city’s arts and cultural attractions ensure that it retains its allure. And there are certain places in İstanbul where the streets lead visitors to explore this great cultural treasure. We have gathered the most famous museums in İstanbul for those who want to experience history, culture, and art together in İstanbul on lovely summer days…

Experience İstanbul Modern with its new face

İstanbul Modern, Türkiye’s first modern and contemporary art museum, is one of the city’s must-see attractions, with its new building built on the Bosphorus waterfront. Like its predecessor, the new building is on the European side of İstanbul in Karaköy, where the Bosphorus meets the Golden Horn. Renzo Piano, the Pritzker Prize-winning architect, designed the new İstanbul Modern building located on the grounds of Galataport İstanbul. The design of the building was inspired by the glittering waters of the Bosphorus and its reflections of light. İstanbul Modern exhibits the works of international and local artists performing in different disciplines. The museum also hosts exhibitions of modern and contemporary art worldwide in its permanent and temporary exhibition spaces. After visiting an exhibition in the new building of İstanbul Modern, don’t forget to visit the cafe and sip your coffee while enjoying the fantastic view of İstanbul!

İstanbul Archaeology Museums: Where history becomes alive

With the artefacts it houses, İstanbul Archaeology Museums, located on the grounds of Topkapı Palace, is one of the wealthiest archaeology museums in the world. The complex consists of three primary units: the “Archaeology Museum,” the “Museum of Ancient Oriental Works,” and the “Tiled Pavilion Museum”. It holds more than one million artefacts belonging to the civilisations within the borders of the Ottoman Empire. The complex’s main building, the Archaeology Museum, is one of the few buildings in the world built mainly as a museum. This excellent museum holds the Brankhit statues of the Didyma-Milet Sacred Road from the Archaic Age to the end of the Roman Age, the Kore and Kouros (young girl and boy) statues, the Lion Statue of the Halicarnassus Mausoleum, the Head of Aphrodite of the famous Pergamon Zeus Altar, Alexander the Great portrait, the sculpture works discovered in Aphrodisias, Ephesos and Miletos, the three great marble cities of the Roman period. The museum is also home to numerous artefacts unearthed during excavations led by Osman Hamdi Bey, the founder of museology in Türkiye and the museum’s first director in the 19th century. One of them is the world-famous Alexander Sarcophagus, unearthed in the Sidon King Necropolis during excavations conducted by Osman Hamdi Bey between 1887 and 1888. Rest in the lovely cafe of this eye-catching museum, which overlooks Gülhane Park, and enjoy the elegance of its building, one of İstanbul’s most beautiful and spectacular examples of Neo-Classical architecture.

Pera Museum: The Iconic Artefacts

Pera Museum, founded by the Suna and İnan Kraç Foundation, is located in Tepebaşı, right next to İstiklal Street, the heart of İstanbul. The building, constructed by architect Achille Manoussos as the historic Bristol Hotel and now a museum, has hosted several noteworthy exhibitions up to the day. While the Pera Museum’s “Orientalist Painting” collection features paintings inspired by Ottoman rule from the 17th to the 19th centuries, the “Anatolian Weights and Measures” collection holds over 10,000 objects from Anatolia’s various civilisations. The “Kütahya Tiles and Ceramics Collection” includes hundreds of handicrafts from Türkiye’s Kütahya region. During your tour, we recommend seeing Osman Hamdi Bey’s five outstanding pieces in the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation Orientalist Painting Collection, especially “The Tortoise Trainer.” Isabel Muñoz’s “A New Story- Photographs From and Around Göbeklitepe” exhibition also lasts until September 17, 2023.

A Unique ‘Museum Experience’ on the Bosphorus

Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) is located in Emirgan, one of the oldest settlements of the Bosphorus, in İstanbul. The villa, the museum’s main building, was built in 1925 by the Italian architect Edoardo De Nari. The mansion, known as the ‘Equestrian Mansion’, has been a museum and an art and culture centre since 2002. SSM offers a versatile museum experience with its stunning Bosphorus view with its temporary and permanent exhibitions, conservation and research sections, excellent learning programmes, performances, conferences, and seminars. The museum has a rich collection of calligraphy and painting works and extensive exhibitions presenting the works of many world-famous artists. After hours full of art and culture, do not leave the museum without enjoying the breathtaking view of the Bosphorus from the lovely garden of the museum…

Türkiye’s first plastic arts museum awaits its visitors with thousands of artworks

The Istanbul Museum of Painting and Sculpture, being Türkiye’s first plastic arts museum, provides a significant overview of Turkish art history from the late Ottoman Empire in the late nineteenth century to the end of the twentieth century. There are 10497 paintings, 719 sculptures, 257 ceramics, 182 calligraphies, ten icons, and one installation in the museum’s collection.

The museum was established on July 18, 1937, in the Crown Prince’s Office in Dolmabahçe Palace and opened on September 20, 1937, by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. When the Dolmabahçe Crown Prince’s Office was closed for restoration in 2007, the collection was relocated to the Antrepo 5 building in the Tophane neighbourhood in 2011, and the building, designed by Sedad Hakkı Eldem, was transformed into a museum with the idea of architect Emre Arolat. The new exhibition and storage spaces, management units, studios, library, and reading halls of Antrepo 5, designed following a contemporary museology approach, were completed in 2021, and the museum’s opening process began with the Exhibition of the Exhibition II, held in December of that year.///nCa, 18 August 2023 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkiye in Turkmenistan)