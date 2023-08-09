UN RCO in Turkmenistan sharpens focus on SDGs ahead of summit in New York

The SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) are like solid islands in this increasing turbulence around us. The world cannot hope to come out unscathed without faithful adherence to the implementation of the SDGs.

The SDG Summit is scheduled for September 2023 during the seventy-eighth session of the General Assembly.

According to the media advisory shared by the office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan (RCO), it will be a part of a high-level week dedicated to sustainable development, which also encompasses important gatherings such as the Climate Ambition Summit, Financing for Development, the preparatory ministerial meeting for the Summit of the Future, and key health meetings.

The SDG Summit convened by the President of the General Assembly will mark the halfway point towards achieving the global Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The Summit will adopt an action-oriented Political Declaration, which will reflect the desire of States to implement the Plan to save people and the planet. To this end, the UN Secretary-General calls on countries to meet global commitments to achieve the SDGs, including through the SDG Stimulus (SDG Stimulus) by significantly increasing funding and other measures such as debt relief.

The SDG Summit will also be followed by the Future Summit in 2024, which will build on the outcomes of the SDG Summit and accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2030.

In this regard, the United Nations system, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Group (UNDG) entities at the corporate level, is expected to mobilize support from Member States, the private sector, civil society and other organizations with respect to the selected number of High Impact Initiatives. These initiatives will be at the forefront of the Summit and will be critical to maintain the momentum from the SDG Summit to 2030.

* * *

The UN system in Turkmenistan has always interacted fruitfully in a well-rounded manner with the government and the private sector in Turkmenistan, the private organizations and NGOs, and the media and social media in pursuance of national development goals including the SDGs.

The RCO (Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan) plays a key role in synchronizing and harmonizing the interaction between the UN system and all the stakeholders in Turkmenistan. SDGs are never out of sight in their work.

The RCO continues to raise awareness of the goals and objectives of the SDG Summit, media coverage of the process leading to the upcoming SDG Summit, as well as consultations with national partners, who will attend the summit from 18 to 19 September 2023.

These efforts have picked speed. In the lead-up to the Summit, RCO will sharpen focus on:

• Consultations with national partners on ongoing efforts to implement SDGs indicating areas of progress and existing areas;

• Identify priority areas for accelerating and investing SDGs, discuss and introduce specific benchmarks and indicators for success in these areas;

• Discuss what commitments the country could make by 2030 to achieve the sustainable development goals;

• Exhibition in the UN Hall, which will mark the countdown to the Summit. /// nCa, 9 August 2023

