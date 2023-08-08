Polypropylene terminal of the Turkmenbashi seaport delivered cargo to Russia and Turkey 

Chemical products of the oil and gas industry, which are in great demand on the world market, are exported through the polypropylene terminal of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, located on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea, with a capacity of 120,000 tons per year.

According to the Turkmenbashi Seaport, 749.9 tons of high-quality coke chemical products were exported to Turkey through the polypropylene terminal by the Oguzabat Economic Company by order of the Turkish company Bestway.

Also, 1,350 tons of polypropylene products were exported to the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation by order of the Kazakh company Korsintez.

The polypropylene terminal has a total area of 62,000 square meters, and all of its facilities are designed to protect polypropylene cargo from the weather.

In the terminal, port cranes on steel rails with a lifting capacity of 64 tons simultaneously perform loading and unloading operations of three vessels with a displacement of 5,000 tons.///nCa, 8 August 2023

#logistics, #polypropylene, #Russia, #Transport, #Turkey, #Turkmenbashi_Seaport