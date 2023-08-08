News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Polypropylene terminal of the Turkmenbashi seaport delivered cargo to Russia and Turkey 

Polypropylene terminal of the Turkmenbashi seaport delivered cargo to Russia and Turkey 

By

Chemical products of the oil and gas industry, which are in great demand on the world market, are exported through the polypropylene terminal of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, located on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea, with a capacity of 120,000 tons per year.

According to the Turkmenbashi Seaport, 749.9 tons of high-quality coke chemical products were exported to Turkey through the polypropylene terminal by the Oguzabat Economic Company by order of the Turkish company Bestway.

Also, 1,350 tons of polypropylene products were exported to the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation by order of the Kazakh company Korsintez.

The polypropylene terminal has a total area of 62,000 square meters, and all of its facilities are designed to protect polypropylene cargo from the weather.

In the terminal, port cranes on steel rails with a lifting capacity of 64 tons simultaneously perform loading and unloading operations of three vessels with a displacement of 5,000 tons.///nCa, 8 August  2023

 

 

#logistics, #polypropylene, #Russia, #Transport, #Turkey, #Turkmenbashi_Seaport

Related posts:

  1. International seaport of Turkmenbashi offers to store goods free of customs duties
  2. In January-May 2023, the Turkmenbashi Port received over 200 ships from Azerbaijan
  3. Turkmenistan is considering the prospects of transferring the terminals of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport to trust management
  4. Representatives of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan discussed regular cargo freight in the Caspian Sea
  5. Turkmenistan’s Merchant Marine Fleet boosts cargo and passenger transportation
  6. Turkmenistan is actively involved in the Central Asia-Europe connectivity system
  7. Foundation laying of new power plant at Turkmenbashi refinery — GB receives heads of Çalik Holding, Lukoil
  8. Turkmenbashi hosted exhibitions of the transport sector of Turkmenistan
  9. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to build grain terminal on Turkmen-Afghan border
  10. Turkmenistan and Russia to expand transport cooperation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan