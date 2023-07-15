Results of the Central Asian Forum on Security and Cooperation summed up in Astana

On July 14, the Central Asian Forum on Security and Cooperation “Asia in a Changing World: An Agenda for the Future” completed its work in Astana, the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The results of the two-day intensive discussions were announced by the director of KazISS Erkin Tukumov.

According to the director, the forum achieved its goals of promoting regional cooperation through the exchange of ideas and the joint search for new solutions on the most pressing security issues in Asia. The forum was attended by leading experts from research centers, politicians and diplomats from 25 countries and the numbers of authoritative international organizations. Fruitful intellectual discussions took place, during which current geopolitical trends were considered, the contours of emerging risks, challenges and threats were identified, as well as the prospects for opening opportunities.

Experts noted the growing turbulence in the international arena. Against this background, there is the rise of Asia and the strengthening of the role of the leading Asian countries in the world economy. As world experience shows, the successful development of the state is impossible without stability, the unity of society and the modernization of public administration. This is the aim of the political and economic reforms carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which contribute to the progressive development of Kazakhstan and, in general, serve as an important basis for social progress and strengthening the role and authority of Kazakhstan in Central Asia and in the international arena.

“We clearly understand that the transformation and democratization of our society, as well as the competitiveness and sustainability of the economy, are vital to our success and the success of Central Asia,” added the director of KazISS.

Particular attention during the forum was paid to the role of small and medium-sized states, their interaction with global players and with each other. Yerkin Tukumov notes that the analytical and expert communities should play an important role at the present stage in strengthening relations between the countries of the region: “There are three key prospects for the middle states of Asia. The first is geo-regionality, when geographical location becomes an advantage. The second is the plurality of culture and identity, where there is a common history, culture and values ​​with diverse civilizational vectors. And the third is the presence of “not global”, but feasible goals aimed at interaction with neighboring states.”

The director noted that great importance is now attached to the effectiveness of the Central Asia + formats. “We believe that the concept of the “big game” should be a thing of the past, and instead the concept of “big benefit” should come to strengthen the future mutually-beneficial cooperation. This can be realized if we follow the vision that “the success of Central Asia as a region is the success of each individual country,” said the director of the KazISS.

E. Tukumov cited, as one of the examples of regional cooperation, Kazakhstan’s relations with neighboring countries and countries located beyond the Caspian Sea, for intensive work along the Middle Corridor. Interaction between macro-regions of Asia is especially relevant in the matter of building a new architecture of relations against the backdrop of the current geopolitical situation.

“Today, it is necessary to stimulate investments for the development of the Middle Corridor and achieve benefits for the countries and regions through which it passes. It is especially important to expand cooperation between regions to develop a “school of strategic thought”. The problem of creating an international mechanism for the exchange of technologies and ideas is vital in terms of ensuring the sustainability of the corridor. A growing population is causing water problems, which means that states must move towards more rational and efficient water use practices,” Tukumov said, adding that as a way to ensure this idea is implemented, Kazakhstan proposes to create an International Water and Energy Consortium in Central Asia to solution to this acute problem.

“Expanding the range and depth of confidence-building measures between countries should become a priority for the further development of foreign policy. The catalog of CICA measures on new challenges and threats can serve as a good basis. Therefore, the 28 participating States can fill the confidence-building measures with concrete actions,” added the Director of KazISS.

Tukumov emphasized the role of the SCO, UTC, BRICS, EAEU. These organizations, he said, are able to create conditions for Central Asia to become a new center of attraction and transformation. Harmonization of the work of these international organizations can have a significant impact on building a sustainable economic partnership throughout the Eurasian continent. This could be a roadmap for expanding and strengthening trade relations, promoting closer energy and environmental cooperation, deepening digital cooperation, and cultural and humanitarian ties. ///nCa, July 14, 2023 (photo source – KazISS)

