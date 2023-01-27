Kazakhstan to host First Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian Countries

On 9-10 February 2023, the First Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian states will be held in Turkestan, which will be attended by the heads of the parliaments of the regional countries, the foreign ministry of Kazakhstan reports.

A meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Forum will be held on 10 February, which will discuss issues of strengthening comprehensive strategic cooperation between the Central Asian countries and the role of parliaments in this process.

It will also focus on the role of lawmakers in expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation based on shared historical and cultural heritage. ///nCa, 26 January 2023