More than 7 million people live in Turkmenistan – Women are the leaders in the demographic landscape

The total population of Turkmenistan is 7057841 people. This was reported by the Chairman of the State Statistics Committee D.Amanmukhammedov at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday, 14 July.

According to the results of the population census conducted in 2022, about 50% of the population are men, more than 50% are women, 47.1% are urban residents, 52.9% live in villages.

As of 17 December 2022, 22.9% of the population lives in Mary province, 22% – in Dashoguz province, 20.5% – in Lebap province, 14.6% – in Ashgabat, 12.5% – in Akhal province, 7.5% – in Balkan province.

Regarding data on the housing stock, the number of residential buildings in all settlements of Turkmenistan is 1005671, which is 12.4% up compared to the 2012 census.

Residential buildings – 1344,268, which is 13.6% more, their total area is 165167523 square meters or 24.5% up.

In general, the census outcomes are intended to serve as a major information base in the preparation of programs for the socio-economic development of the country.///nCa, 15 July 2023

 

