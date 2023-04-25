Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan may conclude an agreement in the field of customs

The need to conclude an interstate agreement in the field of customs between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan was underlined during a working meeting between Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Khudaikulyev and Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov. The meeting took place on Monday, 24 April.

According to the press service of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, such an agreement will lay the foundation for the development of cooperation between the customs administrations of the two countries in various areas of activity.

During the meeting, the ambassador was informed about the state program aimed at the development of the customs authorities of Turkmenistan for 2022-2028, which involves a full-scale modernization of the customs system and is aimed at promoting the development of international trade, creating favorable conditions for the development of Turkmenistan’s export potential, provision of digital customs services, as well as the development of international cooperation.

The sides discussed issues of increasing the effectiveness of cooperation between the customs services of the two countries in various areas, including the information exchange, comparison of statistical data, use of the transit potential of the two countries in order to increase mutual trade turnover. ///nCa, 25 April 2023