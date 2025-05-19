Belagro 2025 in Minsk: Showcasing the Best of the Agro-Industrial Complex!

From 3 to 7 June 2025, Minsk will host the Belarusian Agro-Industrial Week. This flagship event of the country’s agricultural sector will feature international industry exhibitions: “BELAGRO-2025”, “Belferma” “Belproduct”, “Prodmas. Cold. Pack”, and “Food Industry”.

Since its inception in 1990, the Belagro exhibition has been the premier showcase of agro-industrial achievements. It provides Belarus and participating nations a platform to highlight:

Cutting-edge agricultural production technologies

State-of-the-art agricultural machinery

Innovations in crop production, livestock, and aquaculture

Advancements in food processing and industry

Who will participate in Belagro 2025, and what will they showcase?

In 2025, over 500 companies from 14 countries, including Central Asia (Belarus, Russia, Germany, Italy, China, Iran, Türkiye, Vietnam, Palestine, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan), are expected to participate.

On a total expo area of 38,860 square meters, pavilions will be presented by enterprises of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, the Ministry of Industry, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the Belgospishcheprom Concern, Belkoopsoyuz, and all regions of Belarus.

Special attention this year will be given to showcasing the agricultural potential of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, united under the “AgroSCO” emblem.

Agricultural machinery will be showcased by: Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ), MAZ (Belavtomaz holding), Gomselmash, Amkodor, Belagroservis Republican Association, Bobruiskagromash, Minsk Motor Plant, and other renowned manufacturers and suppliers.

The Belferma exhibition will highlight the latest advancements in livestock farming, including a wide range of technologies—from cage equipment and incubators to automated herd management systems, as well as stationary and mobile milk cooling units for pasture use. New feeds, feed additives, veterinary drugs, medications, and bioenergy technologies, including energy equipment and its software, will also be presented.

The crop production sector will showcase equipment for fertilizer application, grain harvesting, forage preparation, land reclamation, and cultivation and harvesting of potatoes, sugar beets, and other vegetables.

The exhibition pavilion will showcase advanced equipment and materials for agricultural product processing. More than 150 leading Belarusian producers will display a diverse array of food products, including sausages, meat semi-finished products, poultry, dairy, canned goods, groceries, baby and dietary foods, bakery items, and beyond.

Separate open-air expositions will be dedicated to vegetable product manufacturers.

Why Agribusiness Professionals Should Attend Belagro 2025

Agricultural professionals are eager to explore market innovations, engineering breakthroughs, and emerging technologies. Which solutions are transforming agriculture today, and which will define its future? What concepts are poised to become reality in agricultural machinery? Belagro 2025 offers answers to these critical questions, making it a must-visit event for industry leaders.

Annually, Belagro serves as a key platform for business negotiations, seminars, B2B meetings, practical demonstrations, presentations, masterclasses, and competitions.

Conferences and seminars will address topics such as:

– Ensuring the competitiveness of agricultural products

– Using land resources from ecological and economic perspectives

– Prospects for Belarus’s cooperation with foreign countries in innovative agricultural technology production

Moreover, Belagro is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to establish contacts for entering the Belarusian market.

More than just a showcase…

The exhibition will feature a “Trade Town”, a unique display of food industry achievements and a fair for food product sales. Visitors can immerse themselves in a “paradise of flavors,” purchasing top-quality products from Belarusian food industry enterprises.

Vibrant pavilion designs, product presentations, tastings, a “city of craftsmen,” fair sales, and performances by creative groups will make the exhibition a bright, memorable celebration for all visitors.

Where will Belagro take place?

The international specialized exhibition Belagro-2025 will be held from June 3 to 7 at the Minsk International Exhibition Center, located at: 24 P. Medelki St., Minsk.

More details about the exhibition and program: https://belagro.minskexpo.com/

For participation inquiries, contact the organizers —Minskexpo:

– Phone/Fax: +375 17 351 98 87

– Email: belagro@telecom.by , zvezdina@minskexpo.com

nCa recently participated in a press tour for journalists from CIS and EAEU countries in the Republic of Belarus. During the tour, we visited two food industry enterprises, which showcased the achievements of the country’s agro-industrial complex.

///nCa, 19 May 2025