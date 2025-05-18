Message of President of Turkmenistan to the Nation on Constitution and State Flag Day

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has congratulated the people of Turkmenistan on the occasion of Constitution and State Flag Day. In his address, he:

Celebrates the Constitution and Flag as symbols of national identity, independence, and neutrality

Emphasizes that these national symbols inspire pride, unity, and commitment to peace

Highlights ongoing celebrations across the country, including cultural events and conferences

Notes that Turkmenistan continues to develop its democratic institutions guided by the Constitution

Points to economic achievements and infrastructure development, including the city of Arkadag

Underscores Turkmenistan’s international standing and its permanent neutrality, recognized by the UN

References a recent UN resolution from March 21, 2025, affirming Turkmenistan’s neutrality

Concludes by wishing citizens health, prosperity, and success in their work for the nation

The message emphasizes themes of national pride, peace, international cooperation, and economic development during what he calls “the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state.” /// nCa, 18 May 2025