Message of President of Turkmenistan to the Nation on Constitution and State Flag Day

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has congratulated the people of Turkmenistan on the occasion of Constitution and State Flag Day. In his address, he:
- Celebrates the Constitution and Flag as symbols of national identity, independence, and neutrality
- Emphasizes that these national symbols inspire pride, unity, and commitment to peace
Highlights ongoing celebrations across the country, including cultural events and conferences
Notes that Turkmenistan continues to develop its democratic institutions guided by the Constitution
Points to economic achievements and infrastructure development, including the city of Arkadag
Underscores Turkmenistan’s international standing and its permanent neutrality, recognized by the UN
References a recent UN resolution from March 21, 2025, affirming Turkmenistan’s neutrality
Concludes by wishing citizens health, prosperity, and success in their work for the nation
The message emphasizes themes of national pride, peace, international cooperation, and economic development during what he calls “the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state.” /// nCa, 18 May 2025