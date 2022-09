On 3 September 2022, the Chinese people celebrated the 77th anniversary of the victory in the World War against Fascism. The Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China has published a video dedicated to the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA). The Chinese armed forces have always been an unwavering force in maintaining world peace.

The video can be viewed here: http://www.mod.gov.cn/v/2022-09/03/content_4920256.htm

///Embassy of China in Turkmenistan, 7 September 2022