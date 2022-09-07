Ashgabat to host an inclusive sports festival

The Inclusive Sport Festival “WE ARE STRONG AND EQUAL” will be held on 17 September 2022 at Ashgabat Olympic village at 15.00-17.00.

This event is organized by UN Country team jointly with local NGOs working with people with disabilities and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The organizers believe that people with disability should lead full and active social lives through sport activities.

When sport includes persons with disabilities, it becomes transformative not just for the participants, but also for families, coaches, administrators, spectators.

The participants will take part volleyball, basketball, goalball, table tennis, chess for blind, rock climbing, games for families, etc. The guests will be also invited to play.

The location can be found on QR code below.

///nCa, 7 September 2022