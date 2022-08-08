27th “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan 2022” International Conference announces opening of registration for delegates

On October 26-27, 2022, Ashgabat will host the 27th “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan -2022” International Conference. The Conference is organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengaz”, “Turkmennebit” and State Corporation “Turkmengeology” in partnership with Turkmen Forum and UK-based GaffneyCline.

It is a prestigious business forum, which is held annually to develop and strengthen international partnerships between Turkmen state organisations and international oil and gas companies. The conference will feature discussions on such topics as the latest global and regional trends in the development of the fuel and energy sector, the implementation of regional projects, including the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline, the attraction of investment into the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea and prospects for new gas chemical utilization projects.

The conference will see presentations and panel sessions with the participation of senior management of national oil companies as well as CEOs of the leading international oil companies, major international organizations and financial institutions.

Due to international travel restrictions, the event will be held in both traditional and online formats. This approach will also be used to organize meetings on the sidelines of the Conference with the management of the Turkmen oil and gas sector.

For more details please, visit the forum website: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com , or contact Turkmen Forum team on info@turkmen-forum.com or by calling on: +993 62110069.

For registration: https://ogt-turkmenistan.com/en/registration

