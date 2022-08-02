SerdarGB opened a new cottage complex in the Avaza tourist zone on the Caspian coast

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is on vacation, led Monday (1 Aug) the opening ceremony of the Rovach (Happy) cottage complex in the national tourist zone Avaza.

The project was implemented by local private companies “Sabyrly maşgala”, “Güneşli deñiz” and “Kent gurluşyk”.

The cottage complex is designed for 240 families and is able to accommodate about 900 people at the same time.

There are 48 two-storey cottages – standard, family and suite with 10, 16 and 18 rooms on the territory of the resort complex with an area of 10 hectares. The complex includes sports and children’s playgrounds, an outdoor swimming pool, a restaurant, a SPA center, a karaoke bar.

Marking the opening of the resort, private enterprises specializing in the field of public catering organized an exhibition of national and foreign cuisine. The gastronomic exhibits featured all kinds of dishes from meat, poultry and fish, cereals, vegetables and melons, soups, pastry, dairy products and drinks prepared according to ancient national recipes.

The exhibition highlighted the broad opportunities of the Turkmen private business in the service sector. Each catering company presented information about the menu of their cafes, restaurants and celebration centers.

The head of state gifted new cars to the cottage complex. ///nCa, 2 August 2022