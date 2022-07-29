Turkmenistan enhances legal protection of motherhood and childhood

Ramilya Delmuhametova

In Turkmenistan, one of the tasks of domestic policy on improving the living standards of the people is implemented through the development of legislation in order to improve the social situation of all segments of the population.

One of the manifestations of the leadership’s concern for the welfare of the people is the adoption of the Law of Turkmenistan “On amendments and additions to the Regulations on the honorary title of Turkmenistan “Ene mähri” (Mother’s tenderness).

In particular, paragraph 4 of the mentioned Regulations is worded as follows: “The submission for conferment of the honorary title of Turkmenistan Ene mahri is carried out by local executive authorities at the actual place of residence of the presented mother.”

Another amendment provides for the expansion of benefits for children of mothers with large families. Thus, in the event of the death of a mother who was awarded the honorary title of Turkmenistan “Ene mähri”, the right of her family members to free use of water, gas, electricity, housing and utility services is preserved until the last child reaches adulthood.

The honorary title “Ene mähri” is awarded to mothers with eight or more children.

The regulation on the honorary title of Turkmenistan “Ene mähri” was adopted on 3 March 2008. ///nCa, 28 July 2022