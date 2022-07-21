Turkmenbashi Port and Uzbek container operator inked MoU on cooperation

On the sidelines of the recent International transport conference in Ashgabat, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Uztemiryolcontainer company (Uzbekistan).

According to Uzbek Railways, the parties agreed to develop mutual cooperation in order to explore the most optimal options for the effective use of transit potential with the aim to increase the freight traffic through existing international multimodal transport routes.

The Turkmen side agreed to provide Uzbek company a list of services and their cost, preferences, benefits and other information.

JSC Uztemiryolcontainer is an official freight forwarder on the railways of Uzbekistan and provides freight forwarding services for export-import, transit and internal cargo transportation on the territory of Uzbekistan, CIS countries, Europe and Afghanistan. The company is also the operator of the container fleet of Uzbek Railways.

Following the results of last week summit talks in Tashkent between the presidents of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, a Memorandum on further strengthening cooperation in the field of railway transport was signed between Turkmen and Uzbek railways.

The heads of state also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the creation of transport and transit corridors along the East-West line. Turkmenistan expressed readiness to collaborate on development of the Uzbekistan–Turkmenistan–Caspian Sea transport route. ///nCa, 21 July 2022