Uzbekistan elected as a member of the Commission on Science and Technology for Development of ECOSOC

On April 13, elections of members of the Commission on Science and Technology for Development for the period 2023-2026 were held at the UN headquarters in New York City as part of the annual meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

During the event, Uzbekistan was unanimously elected by acclamation (universal approval) as a member of the Commission on Science and Technology for Development for 2023-2026.

The Commission is a subsidiary body of the UN Economic and Social Council. It was established in 1992 to provide qualified advisory assistance to the General Assembly and the ECOSOC on topical scientific, technical, innovative and engineering issues in order to improve policy in this direction. The Commission plays an important role in developing recommendations and guidelines on science and technology within the UN common system.

The commission consists of 43 countries elected by ECOSOC members. The Commission’s secretariat is the Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), a key body of the General Assembly in the field of trade, finance, technology, investment and sustainable development. The members of the commission meet in the city of Geneva.

Newly elected states, including Uzbekistan, will join the Commission from January 1, 2023.

Giving our country the opportunity to participate in the work of this key UN body is a clear confirmation and recognition of the broad support of the international community for the consistent measures we are taking in the field of science and technology development. It also fully meets the call of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the importance of developing and implementing priority areas for the development of science and technology, taking into account the goals of socio-economic, socio-political development of our state and the achievements of modern science.

The active involvement of Uzbekistan in the activities of the Commission as its member will make it possible to become even more familiar with the accumulated experience and best practices in the development, planning and forecasting of the most important global trends in science, technology and innovation. This is especially important in the context of strengthening and maintaining the competitiveness of our country in the global economy and ensuring the sustainable development of our republic.

Undoubtedly, as a member of the ECOSOC Commission, Uzbekistan will make its huge contribution to the work of this body. In turn, membership in this important structure will contribute to the accelerated implementation by Uzbekistan of the Agenda for the period up to 2030, attracting and introducing innovative solutions for scientific, technical, socio-economic development, as well as increasing the intellectual and technological potential of our state. ///Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan, 15 April 2022