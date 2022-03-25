SerdarGB opens cottage complex for ministry of interior

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov led the opening ceremony of a cottage complex on Thursday, 24 March 2022.

This is the second stage of the residential estate for the employees of the ministry of interior. The estate is named after Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov, the grandfather of the president who retired from the police service as Lt. Col. In 1982. The housing estate has a museum dedicated to Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov who passed away on 18 April 2021.

After the opening ceremony, SerdarGB visited with the family of Yazmurat Chuliyev that had been allotted a cottage in the new complex. Chuliyev is a driver in the ministry of interior and has 10 children.

Various aspects of the Turkmen culture and way of life were on display at the site. Also on display were the fruit, vegetables, and agricultural products from the farms belonging to the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

The administration of SerdarGB, according to his election manifesto, is committed to providing housing to every family. /// nCa, 25 March 2022 [pictures credit TDH]