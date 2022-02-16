Turkmenistan prepares to follow integrated approach for transit of gas and electricity to buyers

Turkmenistan is preparing to adopt an integrated approach for the transit of its natural gas and electricity to the neighbouring countries including those in the Middle and Near East.

The subject was discussed during a video meeting conducted by President Berdimuhamedov on Tuesday, 15 February 2022.

The president asked the DPMs Abdrahmanov (oil and gas) to comprehensively study the issues of transit of Turkmen gas to the countries of the Middle and Near East through the territory of the neighbouring countries.

He asked DPM Purchekov (energy) to hold talks with relevant stakeholders on the transit of electricity produced in Turkmenistan through the territory of neighboring states.

DPM Meredov (foreign affairs) was asked to study the organizational component of these tasks and take the necessary measures to coordinate the strategic activities of Turkmenistan in the structure of international relations.

“Diversification of bilateral and multilateral cooperation by taking into account the interests of producers, transit countries and consumers in this process is an urgent requirement,” said the president. /// nCa, 16 February 2022