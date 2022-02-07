Calendar of Events – Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan

Exhibition of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and Conference of Members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan – 17-18 March 2022

17.03.2022-18.03.2022

Trade complex exhibition of Turkmenistan – May 2022

XXI Universal International Exhibition “White City – Ashgabat” – 24-25 May 2022

XXII meeting of the World Association of Connoisseurs of the Turkmen Carpet “Turkmen carpet – the standard of beauty” – 29 May 2022

Turkmen-Austrian business forum (second half of the year) – Second half of year

International exhibition “Construction, industry, energy of Turkmenistan – 2022” and conference “Development of construction, industrial, energy sectors of Turkmenistan” – August 2022

Exhibition of Economic Achievements of Turkmenistan dedicated to the 31st anniversary of Independence of Turkmenistan – 20-21 September 2022

International exhibition and scientific conference “Health care, education and sport in the era of power and happiness” – 10-12 October 2022

International conference and international exhibition “Oil and gas of Turkmenistan – 2022” – 26-28 October 2022

14th International Conference of Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technology and Broadcasting Equipment “Turkmentel-2022” – November 2022 /// nCa, 7 February 2022