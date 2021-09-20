The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan held a virtual lecture entitled “Emirati Women’s Achievements”

On 17th September, 2021 The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan held under the chairmanship of the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, H.E Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, a virtual lecture entitled “Emirati Women’s Achievements”.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli congratulated the President of Turkmenistan and the Turkmen nation on the coming 30th anniversary of Independence. H.E Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli spoke about the cooperation between UAE and Turkmenistan in all fields and also highlighted the current state of the UAE-Turkmen bilateral agenda, noting the trustful and close relationship between the two countries.

H.E. Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli gave detailed information about UAE Government support, efforts and privilege related to Emirati women empowerment. Indeed the UAE is the Model for women’s rights in the Middle East and Arab world. United Arab Emirates is at the forefront when it comes to opportunities for women, gender equality and equal pay. His Excellency highlighted that 25% of cabinet – level ministers in the UAE are women and according to Presidential decree 50% of the members of the UAE National Assembly in the UAE should be women. Nowadays women make up to 70% of all university graduates. Emirati women in the UAE hold two-thirds of public sector jobs, with 30% in leadership roles and 15% in technical and academic roles.

His Excellency mentioned that recently on August 28th Emirati Women’s Day was celebrated, offering an opportunity to highlight the achievements of many talented women and added that this year it was the event’s sixth year and, with 2021 the Year of the 50th. His Excellency pointed that Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has announced that this year’s theme as “Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for the Next 50 Years”.

During his virtual online lecture H.E. Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli pointed out the achievements of Turkmenistan in the field of women empowerment. He mentioned that Turkmenistan is having great experience in gender equality and women empowerment under the wise leadership of H.E. Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the President of Turkmenistan.

At the end of the virtual lecture His Excellency the Ambassador Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli thanked the students for attention and wished them success and good luck in their studies and career. /// nCa, 20 September 2021 (in cooperation with Embassy of UAE in Turkmenistan, 17 Sep)