Turkmenistan harvests 1.4 million tons of wheat

Turkmenistan declared on Wednesday, 30 June 2021, that it has met the official target of 1.4 million tons of wheat crop.

The announcement came during a ceremony at the presidential palace in Ashgabat where the governors of each province – Ahal, Balkan, Dashoguz, Lebap, Mary – accompanied by two children from each province reported on the latest tally of wheat crop gathered in their provinces.

After the ceremony President Berdimuhamedov had a meeting with the DPM for agriculture, Orazgeldiyev, and the provincial governors.

The president praised the hard work of the farmers and their success in meeting the target. He said that it has strengthened the food security in the country. /// nCa, 1 July 2021 (picture credit TDH)