President Berdimuhamedov in telephone conversations with presidents of Turkey, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan on 28 April 2021

Leaders of Turkmenistan and Turkey spoke in favor of expanding bilateral dialogue

A telephone conversation took place between President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

At the beginning of the conversation, the head of the friendly state once again expressed condolences to the Turkmen leader in connection with the death of his father, Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov, whose selfless work and services to the Turkmen state will forever remain in good memory.

Thanking President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his condolences and words of support, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized that he highly appreciates and values ​​the fact that Turkey shares the pain and grief over the bereavement.

As the President emphasized, the Republic of Turkey for Turkmenistan is a fraternal state, interaction with which is inherent in a long-term, strategic nature.

In turn, the leader of a friendly country reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to strengthening and expanding relations with Turkmenistan, pursuing a peaceful and constructive policy, which has earned the country and its leader a high prestige in the world arena.

During the conversation, the parties noted with satisfaction that at present, the Turkmen-Turkish friendly relations are acquiring a qualitatively new content, and the implementation of joint projects further strengthens the interstate dialogue.

Presidents Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan also exchanged views on key issues of cooperation, which is successfully developing both in a bilateral format and within the framework of authoritative international organizations.

Noting the great potential for expanding partnership, the heads of state spoke in favor of building fruitful relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Reaffirming the commitment of both countries to inviolable fraternal ties, the leaders of Turkmenistan and Turkey stressed that every effort will continue to be made to intensify productive interaction in a number of priority areas.

At the end of the telephone conversation, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov again thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the warm words of support, wishing him good health, prosperity and great success in his work, and peace and prosperity to the fraternal Turkish people.

The President of Turkmenistan invited his Kazakh counterpart to visit our country

A telephone conversation took place between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

At the beginning of the conversation, the head of the neighboring state once again expressed deep condolences to the Turkmen leader in connection with the irreparable loss – the death of Berdimuhamedov’s father and conveyed words of sincere sympathy from all Kazakhstanis.

Thanking President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his condolences, the President of Turkmenistan stressed that he highly appreciates the support provided and values ​​the fact that the people of Kazakhstan and its leader share deep sorrow and bitterness of loss in these difficult days.

As noted, our country attaches great importance to strengthening traditionally friendly and good-neighborly relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan, which are based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and striving for progress and sustainable development.

Expressing interest in the development of trade and economic cooperation in a wide range of areas, the interlocutors noted with satisfaction that today both states have sufficient potential to increase the volume of mutual trade, investments, implement joint projects in the field of communications, and in various industries, including food, chemical, light and electrical.

The heads of the two states were unanimous in the opinion that the trusting nature of the Turkmen-Kazakh relations will allow not only to successfully implement the agreements reached, but also to further form new areas of interaction, taking into account the realities of our time.

Much attention will continue to be paid to expanding the fruitful contacts established in recent years in the field of science and culture, which is largely facilitated by the historical community, the proximity of the cultural and spiritual traditions of the peoples of the neighboring countries.

Confirming the mutual desire to give the interstate dialogue a new content, the leaders of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan expressed firm confidence in the inviolability of traditionally friendly bilateral relations and the further successful continuation of constructive dialogue in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The head of Turkmenistan once again thanked his Kazakh counterpart for condolences, wishing him good health, prosperity and great success in the highest government post, and progress to the people of a friendly country.

At the end of the telephone conversation, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev to visit our country at any time convenient for him. The invitation was accepted with gratitude. The dates of the visit will be coordinated through diplomatic channels.

[nCa adds: The sides discussed the issues that will form the basis of agreement that are likely to be signed during the visit of the president of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan]

A telephone conversation was held between the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan

A telephone conversation took place between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

At the beginning of the conversation, the head of the friendly state once again expressed deep condolences to the Turkmen leader in connection with the death of his father, Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov, and conveyed words of sincere sympathy on behalf of the Tajik people.

Thanking President Emomali Rahmon for the words of support in these difficult days, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the progressive nature of the Turkmen-Tajik relations based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust.

During the telephone conversation, the leaders of the two countries exchanged views on a wide range of issues of interstate cooperation, including in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

As noted, the long-standing traditions of friendship between the Turkmen and Tajik peoples, the adherence of the two states to the principles of peacefulness and humanism serve as a solid foundation for the further development of bilateral ties.

Today, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan also successfully interact, providing mutual support, within the framework of authoritative international organizations, in particular, the United Nations, OSCE, CIS and OIC.

Speaking for the intensification of trade and economic ties, Presidents Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Emomali Rahmon noted the presence of solid potential in such areas as transport, oil and gas industry, electricity, agriculture. In this context, the search for new, promising areas of trade and economic partnership is of particular importance.

Along with this, the importance of stimulating fruitful contacts in the field of culture, science and education, which are an integral part of interstate dialogue, was emphasized.

At the end of the conversation, the Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tajikistan expressed confidence in the progressive development of traditionally friendly Turkmen-Tajik relations, addressing the wishes of peace and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of the two countries. /// nCa, 29 April 2021 [cross-post from TDH, 28 Apr]