Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implementation of the Framework Program for Cooperation in the Field of Sustainable Development between Turkmenistan and the UN for 2021-2025

On December 16, 2020, the first meeting of the Steering Committee for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations for 2021-2025 was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by the heads and employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of more than 30 relevant ministries and departments of the country. The meeting was attended by the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, as well as the heads of the UN structural divisions in Ashgabat.

At the opening of the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov noted the high level of multifaceted cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN. In particular, the Minister expressed confidence in that through joint efforts it will be possible to attain vast results in line with the present objectives and partnership spirit, as well as the long-term interests of Turkmenistan and the UN in the process of provision of sustainable development and stable progress. In this context, the importance of joint systemic works on the basis of medium-term and long-term programs and plans was highlighted.

As known, in March of this year, a new Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations for 2021-2025 was signed. Speaking at today’s session, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan E.Panova underlined the special attention and commitment of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the development of strategic partnership with the UN on a wide range. She expressed gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan for assistance in the implementation of joint programs and projects aimed at the wellbeing of not only the people of Turkmenistan, but of the whole world.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the main achievements in the implementation of the current Cooperation Framework Program. Presentations were made by representatives of UNICEF, WHO, UNDP, UNFPA in Turkmenistan on the results of joint activities.

Then an exchange of views took place on the implementation of the Cooperation Framework for the coming period. Particular emphasis was placed on the development of a “road map” for its implementation. The participants were familiarized with the presentation of the mechanisms of management and implementation of this Program, the strategy for its financing, as well as the plan for monitoring and evaluating the activities.

The meeting participants agreed to consider in the first quarter of 2021 the UN Country Team’s Joint Resource Mobilization Strategies, as well as recommendations and proposals for financing the Cooperation Framework Program and mobilizing resources for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the national level.

Upon completion of the meeting, the Protocol of the first meeting of the Steering Committee was signed which reflects the practical measures for the implementation of the given Framework Programme.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 16 December 2020