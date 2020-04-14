Power of music – connecting minds and hearts amid coronavirus disaster

Elvira Kadyrova

Musicians from various parts of the world have united in joint musical message #StayHome when the Covid-19 devastates spontaneously the humankind, and one of the way to stay alive is self-isolation.

19 musicians, including cellists, clarinet players, saxophonists, violinists from the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Belarus, Finland, Ukraine, USA, Bulgaria, Egypt, Belgium, Philippines and Norway, joined by the idea of Abu-Dhabi-based composer Hamad Altaee have spread in Instagram the trailer, performing UAE national anthem rendition.

Just listening the inspiring music of Ishy Bilady (lit. ‘Long Live my Country’) someone can think that the orchestra is sitting in the hall and playing as usual.

Well, who’d have thought, that Turkmen violinist Andrey Shmidt, Filipino clarinetist Michael Rex, contrabassist Janis Bukowski from USA and trumpeter Lasse from Norway, literally yesterday living within the bounds of their own routines, today have accompanied each other on the global stage, even not leaving their rooms.

The screens, showing people – presidents, top officials, businessmen, teachers and their students, etc. – digitally inter-linked in real-time swiftly becomes new reality in the epoch of Covid-19.

Yes, the coronavirus, being without the borders, the same time erases the physical, geographical borders between various nations, leading to common solidarity and fraternity. Indeed, there is a silver lining. /// nCa, 14 April 2020

The musical gift of peace and encouragement with the wish of long life for all of us can be found here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-1O4dapla5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again