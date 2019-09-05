Upcoming visit of the President of Turkmenistan discussed at the foreign ministry of Kyrgyzstan

On 3 September 2019, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Bishkek Shadurdy Meredov met the first deputy foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan Nuran Niyazaliev, says foreign ministry of Kyrgyzstan in a press release.

During the meeting, the issues of preparation of the return visit of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymuhamedov to the Kyrgyz Republic were discussed.

Niyazaliyev also stressed the importance of high-quality and timely preparation for the next summit of the Council of CIS heads of state, which will be held on 11 October in Ashgabat.

In addition, the parties touched upon topical issues on the agenda of Kyrgyz-Turkmen cooperation, as well as interaction within the regional and international organizations.

The meeting considered the relevant issues of the 4th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Turkmen joint commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation.