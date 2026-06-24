Turkmenistan Showcases Export Potential at Korea Import Expo 2026 in Seoul

Turkmenistan has opened its national pavilion at the Korea Import Expo 2026, an international import trade exhibition that began on 23 June at the COEX Exhibition Center in Seoul, according to information from the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Korea.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior representatives of the Korean business community, including Chairperson of the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) Yoon Young-mi and Chairman of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) Yoon Jin-sik. Members of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, heads of government agencies and organizations, diplomats accredited in the country, and other distinguished guests also participated in the event.

The Turkmen pavilion presents a broad range of products highlighting the country’s export potential and industrial development. Visitors can explore traditional Turkmen handicrafts and high-quality textile products, as well as consumer goods manufactured by domestic enterprises.

Particular attention is being given to baby food products produced by companies operating within the medical cluster of the city of Arkadag, one of Turkmenistan’s flagship development projects. The exhibition also features household chemicals, detergents, and other everyday consumer products manufactured in the country.

The Korea Import Expo 2026 has brought together food and consumer goods producers from more than 60 countries, providing a platform for international trade promotion and business networking. Through its participation, Turkmenistan aims to strengthen commercial ties with South Korea and other international partners while expanding awareness of its growing manufacturing and export sectors.

The exhibition will continue until 25 June. /// nCa, 24 June 2026