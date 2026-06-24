Turkmenistan Secures $314,000 World Bank Deal to Upgrade Economic Data Systems

As reported by THP, Turkmenistan’s Finance and Economy Minister Mammetguly Astanagulov met with World Bank officials to finalize an advisory agreement worth $314,000 aimed at aligning the country’s national accounts with SNA-2025 international standards and refining GDP measurement methods.

Discussions also touched on a broader cooperation roadmap spanning green economy transition, transport development, and regional initiatives including the REMIT electricity market program and the “One Health” health framework.

Additional topics included reducing methane emissions in the oil and gas sector, improving water resource management, and boosting Turkmenistan’s standing in the World Bank’s Business Ready investment climate ranking. /// nCa, 24 June 2026