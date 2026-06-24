Turkmenistan and World Bank Team Up to Modernize National Statistics

THP reports that Turkmenistan’s State Statistics Committee has entered into an advisory partnership with the World Bank Group covering 2026–2027, with the goal of bringing the country’s statistical practices in line with international SNA-2025 standards.

The initiative will focus on updating how GDP is calculated, refining price monitoring methods, and improving purchasing power assessments.

A key component is a shift toward digital data collection, including adoption of tablet-based interviewing technology and the SurveySolutions platform. Staff training and pilot studies are also planned as part of the modernization effort. /// nCa, 24 June 2026