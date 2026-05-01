Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan met with the Secretary-General of TURKSOY

On 30 April 2026, a meeting took place in Ashgabat between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Secretary-General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Sultan Raev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current issues regarding Turkmenistan’s cooperation with TURKSOY, in particular the implementation of the Joint Work Plan for 2026.

Rashid Meredov emphasized the significance of the current visit by the TURKSOY Secretary-General to Ashgabat to participate in the Opera Days of TURKSOY and events marking the 110th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Turkmen composer Veli Mukhadov. In this regard, TURKSOY’s active work in promoting the achievements of Turkmen culture was highlighted.

The importance of the TURKSOY awards presented to cultural figures of Turkmenistan for their contribution to the development of culture and art in the Turkic world was emphasized.

The sides confirmed that cooperation and joint initiatives to promote cultural and humanitarian dialogue contribute to not only strengthening peace and mutual understanding among the peoples of TURKSOY member states, but also with other countries.

During the talks, preparations for joint events were discussed, and an exchange of views took place regarding work aimed at improving the activities of TURKSOY.

Sultan Raev expressed his gratitude to the Turkmen side for the invitation to participate in the celebrations scheduled to take place in Turkmenistan this year, including the celebration of the 35th anniversary of Independence of Turkmenistan.

At the meeting, the readiness of Turkmenistan to continue cooperation with TURKSOY was confirmed. /// nCa, 1 May 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)