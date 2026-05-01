A meeting of the Permanent Representatives of Turkmenistan and Iran to the UN took place in New York

Vepa Hajiyev, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN, and Amir Said Iravani, Head of the Permanent Mission of Iran, held bilateral talks.

The main topic of the meeting was strengthening interstate cooperation and coordinating actions within the UN.

The diplomats emphasized the importance of regular political dialogue. The parties emphasized joint efforts to maintain regional and global security in strict accordance with the norms and principles of the UN Charter. /// nCa, 1 May 2026 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)