EU-Backed SECCA Mission Wraps Up in Turkmenistan with Training Drive and Strategic Dialogue on Green Energy Transition

The European Union-funded SECCA Project has concluded its final mission to Turkmenistan with a series of training workshops and a high-level roundtable, highlighting tangible progress in sustainable energy and laying the groundwork for future cooperation.

Held between 22 and 29 April 2026, the mission combined practical capacity-building with strategic dialogue. In partnership with the UNDP-supported TEESB Project, SECCA organized a series of technical workshops at the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Construction. These sessions brought together more than 80 participants from government bodies, academia, and the energy sector, including representatives from the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Education, and the state power utility “Turkmenenergo.”

The workshops focused on international best practices in energy efficiency, renewable energy deployment, and green construction. Participants explored regulatory frameworks, practical applications of energy-efficient technologies in buildings, and Turkmenistan’s solar energy potential. Experts also shared regional insights on small-scale solar deployment and introduced participants to certification systems for energy-efficient buildings, as well as opportunities under the EU’s Horizon Europe programme.

A particularly dynamic component of the programme was the “Green Cities and Young Minds” initiative, which engaged students and young professionals in designing sustainable urban concepts. Through interactive sessions and simulations, participants developed “Green District” models incorporating renewable energy, resource efficiency, and inclusive urban planning.

These hands-on activities set the stage for the mission’s concluding event—a Closing Roundtable held on 29 April in Ashgabat.

The event gathered national stakeholders, EU representatives, and international experts to review SECCA’s achievements in Turkmenistan.

Discussions highlighted progress in strengthening policy and regulatory frameworks, advancing integrated energy and climate planning, and promoting investment in renewable energy. The project also contributed to raising public awareness through the “EU–Turkmenistan Sustainable Energy Days” campaign, which reached diverse audiences across Ashgabat, Mary, and Turkmenbashi between 2023 and 2025.

Participants at the roundtable reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union in support of the country’s sustainable development priorities and clean energy transition.

Taken together, the workshops and the roundtable underscored a key message: while SECCA’s formal mission in Turkmenistan has concluded, the foundations it helped build—in skills, policy frameworks, and partnerships—are expected to support the country’s long-term shift toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. /// nCa, 1 May 2026