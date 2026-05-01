Central Asia’s Quiet Turn: Artificial Intelligence Finds Its Place in Oil and Gas

nCa Report

Central Asia, long recognized for its vast hydrocarbon resources, is beginning to acquire a different kind of reputation—one shaped not only by geology, but increasingly by data. The gradual integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the oil and gas sector across the region suggests a shift that is both practical and strategic, even if it remains understated.

Kazakhstan

Recent developments in Kazakhstan provide some of the clearest illustrations. AI systems for real-time drilling monitoring—developed through collaboration between KazMunayGas and Kazakh-British Technical University—are already being piloted across thousands of wells. Early indications suggest meaningful gains: reduced downtime, improved operational awareness, and measurable economic benefits.

More importantly, these applications are not confined to upstream activities. AI is being extended across the supply chain—from refining to rail logistics—enhancing demand forecasting and enabling more efficient distribution systems. This reflects a broader pattern: the embedding of intelligence into the full lifecycle of hydrocarbons rather than treating digitalization as an auxiliary function.

Uzbekistan: Partnerships and Platforms

In Uzbekistan, the trajectory is somewhat different but equally telling. Rather than focusing initially on domestically built systems, Uzbekistan is leveraging partnerships to accelerate adoption.

The national company Uzbekneftegaz has signed multiple agreements with international partners, including SOCAR and SLB, to introduce AI-driven solutions across its operations. These initiatives include:

Development of AI tools for seismic interpretation and geological modeling

Use of generative AI to process production data

Creation of unified data platforms to integrate exploration, drilling, and refining workflows

The approach suggests a deliberate strategy: import expertise where necessary, build internal capacity over time, and embed AI into core operational systems rather than treating it as a pilot exercise.

Beyond the oil and gas sector, Uzbekistan is also investing heavily in AI infrastructure and talent development, with a national strategy targeting large-scale adoption across industries. This broader ecosystem is likely to reinforce its energy-sector ambitions.

Turkmenistan: From Discussion to Deployment

In Turkmenistan, the movement toward AI is visible both in policy discussions and early-stage implementation.

At international forums such as TEIF 2025, industry stakeholders highlighted the role of machine learning in reservoir modeling, drilling automation, and emissions management—areas where AI can significantly improve both efficiency and environmental performance.

More concretely, the state concern Turkmennebit has begun integrating AI into production systems. Applications include:

Predictive analytics for field development

Intelligent well systems

Digital modeling to enhance exploration and refining efficiency

International operators are also contributing. Eni, active in Turkmenistan, has emphasized the role of AI and digital technologies in optimizing mature fields and improving recovery rates. Meanwhile, companies such as Dragon Oil are already applying AI-enabled seismic analysis in offshore blocks.

While the scale of deployment remains uneven, the direction is clear: AI is moving from conference agendas into operational reality.

A Regional Pattern Emerges

Taken together, these developments point to a broader regional pattern rather than isolated national efforts.

Central Asia’s oil and gas producers—anchored by Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—have historically operated within legacy systems shaped by Soviet-era infrastructure and post-independence investment cycles. AI offers a way to bypass incremental modernization and move directly toward integrated, data-driven operations.

This aligns with global industry assessments, including those of McKinsey & Company and the International Energy Agency, which identify three principal domains where AI delivers value:

Upstream: predictive maintenance, drilling optimization

Midstream: logistics and flow management

Downstream: demand forecasting and pricing

What is notable in Central Asia is not just the adoption of these ideas, but the speed with which they are being localized.

Strategic Implications

The implications extend beyond efficiency gains.

First, AI introduces a new layer of transparency and control in a sector often characterized by complexity and opacity. Better data integration can improve governance, reduce losses, and strengthen investor confidence.

Second, the emergence of locally developed solutions—particularly in Kazakhstan—suggests that the region may not remain merely a consumer of technology. There is early evidence of export-oriented thinking, with AI systems being positioned for international markets.

Third, human capital is becoming central. Initiatives such as specialized AI training programs and planned institutions indicate that governments increasingly see digital skills as part of their energy strategy, not separate from it.

A Measured but Meaningful Shift

It would be premature to describe this as a full-scale transformation. Many of the projects remain at pilot or early deployment stages, and outcomes will depend on execution, data quality, and institutional capacity. The pace of change may also vary across countries and companies.

Even so, the trajectory is difficult to ignore.

Central Asia’s energy sector is beginning to evolve—not by abandoning its traditional strengths, but by augmenting them with intelligence, automation, and data-driven decision-making. In doing so, it is positioning itself not only as a supplier of hydrocarbons, but increasingly as a participant in the technological reshaping of the global energy industry.

The shift is quiet, but it is underway. /// nCa, 1 May 2026