Central Asia Strengthens Cooperation to Address Organ Trafficking Risks

Central Asian countries are stepping up efforts to combat one of the most disturbing forms of human trafficking—trafficking for organ removal—through renewed regional cooperation and capacity building.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), a recent regional roundtable held in Astana in April 2026 brought together officials, law enforcement agencies, and medical experts from across Central Asia to address the growing risks linked to this hidden crime.

Participants noted that trafficking for organ removal remains difficult to detect and prosecute. Unlike other forms of human trafficking, it often involves complex networks that exploit vulnerable individuals—frequently through deception, coercion, or abuse of economic hardship—while operating across borders and within legitimate medical systems.

The roundtable, organized under the UNODC’s GLO.ACT initiative, focused on strengthening legal frameworks, improving victim identification, and enhancing cooperation between criminal justice and healthcare sectors. A key takeaway was the need for closer coordination between countries to track suspicious transplant activities and share intelligence more effectively.

The discussions also highlighted a broader global concern. UNODC and other international bodies have repeatedly warned that trafficking for organ removal, though relatively rare compared to other forms of trafficking, is likely underreported and evolving alongside transnational organized crime.

Central Asia’s response reflects a wider shift toward proactive prevention. Regional mechanisms—often supported by UNODC—have already been used to tackle drug trafficking and other cross-border crimes, and similar models of cooperation are now being adapted to address human trafficking in all its forms.

While concrete results will take time, the Astana roundtable signals a growing recognition in the region: combating organ trafficking requires not only law enforcement, but also stronger oversight of medical practices, public awareness, and sustained international collaboration. /// nCa, 1 May 2026