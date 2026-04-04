Sports events held in Ashgabat to mark World Health Day

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, 4 April 2026 — A large-scale sports event dedicated to World Health Day took place at the Olympic Village in Ashgabat. The event was organized by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan together with the State Committee of Turkmenistan for Physical Culture and Sports within the framework of the 2026–2027 Joint Work Plan.

The event aimed to popularize the principles of a healthy lifestyle among youth, empower young women in the sports, and involve men in the process of promoting gender equality. The initiative is focused on preventing violence against women and girls to build an inclusive society based on the principles of respect for human rights.

The programme was organized in a dynamic format, featuring four main sessions running simultaneously across various thematic venues. While two groups of young people participated in educational sessions on gender equality and the prevention of violence against women, other participants were engaged in self-defense and gymnastics masterclasses. Specifically, young women practiced kickboxing and taekwondo techniques, while young men practiced stretching and gymnastics exercises.

This integrated approach helped reinforce the principles of mutual respect through physical activity, enabling participants to move beyond traditional gender roles and see firsthand that sports is a space of equal opportunity, free from stereotypes. The event contributed to promoting a culture of mutual respect among youth, reaffirming the importance of equal access to sports and educational opportunities for everyone. ///nCa, 4 April 2026 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)