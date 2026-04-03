Turkmenistan and Georgia discuss Cooperation in the Field of Healthcare

On 3 April 2026, a meeting was held at the I.Kutateladze Institute of Pharmacochemistry between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Georgia and Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia M.Sarjveladze. The meeting was also attended by Rector of Tbilisi State Medical University I.Natroshvili and Director of Institute of Pharmacochemistry M.Getia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues related to the development of cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical research, and the implementation of innovative technologies in the healthcare system.

Issues related to the study of medicinal plants and the development of phytotherapy as an important complement to modern medicine were also addressed, with particular emphasis on the importance of scientific investigation into plant-based components for the development of safe and effective medicinal products. The Ambassador noted that a striking example of this is the 17-volume edition “Medicinal Plants of Turkmenistan” by National Leader of the Turkmen people, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, which provides a detailed description of the healing properties of medicinal plants and their use in both scientific and traditional medicine.

The participants of the meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening scientific and practical cooperation between relevant institutions and also expressed their interest in further deepening collaboration.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Ambassador was given a guided tour of the Institute, during which he was acquainted with its state-of-the-art equipment as well as its scientific and research activities. ///nCa, 3 April 2026