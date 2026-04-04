The Second Asian Women’s Forum to be held in Bukhara on 13–15 May 2026

A meeting of the Organizing Committee for the Second Asian Women’s Forum was held at the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairperson of the Senate, Tanzila Narbaeva.

The meeting was attended by members of the Organizing Committee, senators, heads of relevant ministries and agencies, as well as representatives of non-governmental non-profit organizations.

It should be noted that the Head of state, during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly held on September 23–29, 2025, proposed transforming the Asian Women’s Forum into a permanent platform.

To this end, it was decided to hold the forum jointly with UN Women and the United Nations Population Fund on May 13–15 this year in the city of Bukhara.

The forum will address issues related to empowering women in the region in areas such as politics, economy, healthcare, education, social protection, climate, environment, and governance. It is expected to enhance both global and regional cooperation, with active exchange of experience.

The event will also serve as a platform to present to international participants the reforms implemented in Uzbekistan under the leadership of the Head of State, including measures to support women, socio-economic opportunities, and conditions created in employment, entrepreneurship, education, and social protection, as well as achievements in community development and tourism potential.

Particular attention will be given to the implementation of key international frameworks, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, UN Security Council Resolution 1325, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the meeting, participants discussed organizational aspects related to the forum, including its agenda, content, and arrangements for bilateral meetings with foreign delegations.

Following the meeting, relevant ministries and agencies were assigned specific tasks to ensure the forum is held at a high level. ///Dunyo IA