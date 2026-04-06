A football tournament dedicated to the motto of 2026 and World Health Day was held in Ankara

On April 5, 2026, a football tournament organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye took place in Ankara. The event was dedicated to the motto of 2026, “Independent, permanently neutral Turkmenistan – the homeland of determined winged horses,” and the celebration of World Health Day.

The tournament was attended by members of the fan club of the “Arkadag” football club, as well as students studying in Türkiye. This sports event became another contribution to strengthening cultural and sports ties between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye, as well as promoting a healthy lifestyle among the youth.

During the tournament, participants demonstrated not only excellent sports skills but also team spirit. The tournament ended with a bright final, which left unforgettable impressions on the spectators.

At the end of the event, participants were presented with commemorative gifts on behalf of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Türkiye. ///nCa, 6 April 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Türkiye)