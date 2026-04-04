Uzbekistan Strengthens Its Position as a Safe and Open Tourism Destination

By the end of 2025, Uzbekistan’s tourism industry demonstrated steady and dynamic growth. The country welcomed nearly 12 million foreign tourists, a 16% increase compared to the previous year. Exports of tourism services exceeded $4.8 billion, confirming growing international interest and cementing Uzbekistan’s position as one of the region’s most promising destinations.

These results were made possible through consistent reforms aimed at improving infrastructure, enhancing transport accessibility, digitalizing services, and creating favorable conditions for travelers. The country is actively implementing projects to develop tourism clusters, improve service quality, and expand international cooperation.

Uzbekistan has introduced simplified entry procedures for foreign citizens. Currently, a visa-free regime is in place for citizens of 94 countries, electronic visas are available for 52 countries, and five-day transit visa-free entry is provided for 45 countries.

Against the backdrop of current geopolitical instability in various regions—including mass protests and demonstrations in certain countries—the factor of safety and traveler comfort has become increasingly paramount.

In this context, Uzbekistan maintains its status as a stable, safe, and hospitable state, open to all guests regardless of nationality or religion. Traditions of respect, tolerance, and sincere hospitality remain an integral part of Uzbek culture.

International rankings confirm the high level of safety in the country. Uzbekistan has consistently held leading positions in global security indices:

International SOS Risk Map: Categorized as a “Low Risk” destination, placing it on par with several European nations.

Categorized as a destination, placing it on par with several European nations. Numbeo Safety Index: Ranked 25th out of 148 countries , demonstrating a sustainably low crime rate.

Ranked , demonstrating a sustainably low crime rate. Solo Female Travel Safety Index & Safety Perceptions Index: Ranked 1st in the world , receiving one of the highest safety scores for solo female travelers.

Ranked , receiving one of the highest safety scores for solo female travelers. Gallup Global Law and Order Index: Recognized as a global leader in public safety and trust in law enforcement.

Collectively, these assessments shape Uzbekistan’s international image as a secure, stable, and comfortable destination. Today, Uzbekistan offers tourists more than just the rich cultural and historical heritage of the Great Silk Road; it provides modern infrastructure, comfortable conditions, and an atmosphere of openness. ///nCa, 4 April 2026 (In cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan)