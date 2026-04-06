Kabul Hosts Inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue: Aiming for $10 Billion in Trade

The first meeting of the Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan in Kabul on 5 April 2026.

Chaired by Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the session gathered senior representatives from Central Asian nations to strengthen political dialogue and diplomatic coordination, explore new opportunities for cooperation, exchange views on regional developments.

During his remarks, Muttaqi emphasized that the foreign policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is built on the principles of balance and economic centrality. “Our approach is rooted in Islamic brotherhood, good neighborliness, mutual respect, and cooperation. The Central Asian countries occupy a special place in this policy,” he stated.

According to the Minister, trade between Afghanistan and Central Asia reached approximately US $2.7 billion in 2025, marking a several-fold increase compared to previous years.

However, he noted that the trade balance remains uneven and requires closer attention. Muttaqi set a goal to increase this trade volume to US $10 billion within the next three to four years.

“Natural resources, energy, e-governance, agriculture, health, telecommunications, infrastructure, and logistics are among the most promising areas for investment,” he added.

Addressing regional connectivity, the minister highlighted the “Afghan Transit” project, noting that the legal groundwork is complete and Afghanistan is ready to begin practical implementation with its Central Asian partners as soon as possible.

He also prioritized several energy transit projects linking Central Asia to South Asia, specifically TAPI, TAP, and CASA-1000.

“Currently, 25 kilometers of the TAPI pipeline have been laid along the Herat–Turkmenistan border route, with another 120 kilometers ready for construction,” he reported.

He also noted that practical work on the CASA-1000 project has made significant progress across Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. The agenda also includes the Lapis Lazuli Route via Turkmenistan and the Six-Nation Corridor.

In conclusion, the Foreign Minister proposed establishing the Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue as a regular multilateral mechanism at the level of high-ranking foreign ministry officials.

He also suggested organizing a research conference for Afghan and Central Asian experts to develop a formal roadmap for practical cooperation based on the views and proposals shared during this inaugural dialogue. ///nCa, 6 April 2026